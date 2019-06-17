Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the meeting between PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has no link with democracy.

In a tweet, she expressed the hope that for satisfaction of courts, the two will give a clear agenda for bringing back absconding brothers of Maryam and other Sharif family members and inform the nation about it.

Dr Awan said the nation was fully aware about the harsh reality that both PML-N and PPP have started the process of transferring politics and property to their next generations and this gathering was a step towards achievement of that goal.

Later, talking to the media at the National Press Club, she said both Bilawal and PML-N Vice Chairman Maryam Nawaz met for saving their fathers’ corruption on Father’s Day.

She alleged that Maryam was following a foreign agenda and criticising the elected government. She said the young leadership of both opposition parties have no point in criticizing the policies of incumbent government.

The special assistant said the absence of opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in yesterday’s meeting indicates the grouping in PML-N.

She said the apex court had declared Maryam disqualified. The yesterday’s meeting of both opposition leaders actually indicated the victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said the heat of inquiry commission was felt in Raiwind meeting on Sunday. She said the inquiry commission will investigate misappropriation in all ministries in the past.

Firdous also grilled the former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and said she used the ministry for political benefits and destroyed the institution like PTV. She declared her a mad woman.

The SAPM said the incumbent government will pass the budget with help of its allies. She said for the first time in country’s history, the civil and armed leadership were working in an ideal environment.