Rawalpindi-A week-long cleanliness campaign in the city will start from June 17 which will continue till June 22.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Ali Randhwa said that it was our responsibility to keep the surroundings clean. He directed Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to make the drive successful. He said that strict action would be taken against the staffers found negligent in performing their duties. He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and filth in open places.

To prevent the spread of dengue larva breading, cleanliness drive would be started in high-risk areas of the city, he added.

Meanwhile, the garbage and filth is scattered in streets and nullahs of different localities including Waris Khan, Arya Mohallah, Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony and Dhok Elahi Bukush.

The residents demanded to take prompt action for the cleanliness of the low lying areas.