I have been struggling to find out what are Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s government’s economic policies? In other words, what is the economic road map of PTI’s government for Pakistan or what actually Imranomics is? Sometimes I feel the government of PTI does not have any economic policies and perhaps that is why ever since the PTI’s government came into power in July 2018, the country’s economy has been giving dismal signals.

The Gross Domestic Product growth decreased to 3.29% during financial year 2018/19 as compared to 5.79% for year 2017/18. The unemployment has been rising, forex reserves have been falling, Pak Rupee has been losing value, Foreign Direct Investment has been declining, the country’ s stock market has been plummeting and making unprecedented losses, interest rates have been skyrocketing and inflation has been increasing at an extremely high rate.

During the last one year since PTI came into power, instead of working intelligently on the country’s economic front and explaining the economic vision of new Pakistan to people , it appears that the prime minister and his team of ministers/advisors have been concentrating on stressing the need for accountability, especially of PTI’s main political opponents namely Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. Well, nobody will disagree with the PTI’s government that accountability is essential for a successful government and for the development of a country, but at the same time it is also very important that the country’s economy gets stronger for the well being of 200 million people because if the country’s economy is weakened due to wrong policies of government it will endanger the country’s survival and security.

Therefore, it is imperative that the prime minister, his team of ministers / advisors and the entire government machinery use their energies to revive country economy. I had hoped that the PTI government will ensure while accountability process takes its course, Pakistan’s economic growth continues simultaneously but I am disappointed so far because the economy has nosedived and accountability has not yet shown the expected results.

EJAZ AHMAD MAGOON,

London, June 11.