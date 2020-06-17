Share:

rawalpindi - An accused of double murder case was shot dead and two others injured critically by unknown assailants during an armed attack in a crowded market of Transformer Chowk in Sadiqabadon Tuesday.

On information, a police team, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Sadiqabad SI TahirRehan and SP Rawal Division RaiMazhar, rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides shifting the dead body and injured to hospital with help of Rescue 1122.

According to details, a man namely Dilfaraz was taking refuge in Transformer Chowk after killing two men in limits of PS Saddar, Kohat last month. The accused was standing in a market and waiting for someone when an assailant riding on a motorcycle appeared from somewhere and opened indiscriminate firing on him. Resultantly, Dilfaraz was killed on the spot while two other passersby Jahangir and AsadUllah sustained bullet injuries and were moved to hospital.

The firing incident in a crowded market created panic as traders shut businesses. Police under command of SP RaiMazhar reached at crime scene and collected evidences and recorded statements of eyewitness as part of their investigation.

The killer managed to escape from the scene.

Talking to The Nation, SP RaiMazhar said a man was killed by unknown killer over an old enmity. He said two other passersby also came into firing range and got injured. He said police registered case and began search of killer.