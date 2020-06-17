Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday that 2,287 more persons had tested positive for the coronavirus during the last 24 hours while 33 patients had lost their lives while fighting against the pandemic, lifting the death toll to 886.

In a statement issued from the CM House, he said that 11,819 samples were tested which led to the detection of 2,287 new cases, which constituted 20 percent result.

“As far as 319231 tests have been conducted in the province so far which have helped detect 57,868 cases,” the chief minister said. Giving further details, the CM said of 27,737 patients who were currently under treatment, 26,170 were in isolation at their homes, 69 were at isolation centers while 1,498 were at different hospitals.

He disclosed that 633 patients were in a critical condition. “Of these 633 people, 109 have been shifted on ventilators,” he informed.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, 1,230 patients had recovered so far and returned to a normal life. “The number of patients who have recovered so far has reached 29,245 that constitutes 50 percent recovery rate. “It [recovery rate] had dropped a few days back to 48, and now it has started improving because of better health services,” the CM said.

Giving district-wise break-up of the number of coronavirus cases, the chief minister said that out of 2,287 new cases, 1,436 had been reported from Karachi alone. “There are 449 cases in district East, 387 in South, 260 in Central, 113 in Malir, 91 in Korangi and 86 in West,” he elaborated.

He further said that Hyderabad had 85 new cases, Ghotki 72, Badin 40, Larkana 33, Jamshoro 23, Shikarpur 21, Naushehroferoze 18, Sanghar and Dadu 15 each, Khairpur and Sukkur 13 each, Matiari and Kashmore 11 each, Mirpurkhas nine, Jacobabad eight, Kambar seven, Thatta four, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot three each and Sujawal and Tando Mohammad Khan one each.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh, particularly of Karachi, to strictly comply with SOPs because various union councils in district East, Korangi, West, South, Malir and Central had been declared as hotspots.“In all intents and purposes our health is in our hands and we have to understand it,” Syed Murad Ali Shah concluded.