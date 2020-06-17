Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three youngsters including two brothers on Tuesday drowned in Simly Dam nullah in the limits of police station Nilore, according to the officials. Shahroz, son of Shakeel (23), Usama, son of Shakeel (19) and their cousin Sohrab, son of Jehangir were among the deceased. They were permanent residents of tehsil and district Haveli and now residing at Madina Town, Tarlai.

According

to the reports, the youngsters reached the nullah on their bikes to beat the heat but drowned in the deep water. The dead bodies of the deceased were handed over to their heirs after the police report.