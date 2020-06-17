LAKKI MARWAT - Policemen have been deployed in the mountains of Betanni tribal subdivision after armed clashes between two groups over a land dispute panicked the tribesmen and disturbed peace in the region.
Clashes erupted between Tajbikhel and Wargari clans in the Karkani area leaving at least four tribesmen including a 15-year-old girl injured. The exchange of fires between both the sides also sent a wave of fear among the tribesmen prompting the local police authorities to take immediate steps to control the situation.