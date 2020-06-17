Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Police­men have been deployed in the mountains of Betanni tribal subdivi­sion after armed clash­es between two groups over a land dispute pan­icked the tribesmen and disturbed peace in the region.

Clashes erupted be­tween Tajbikhel and Wargari clans in the Kar­kani area leaving at least four tribesmen includ­ing a 15-year-old girl in­jured. The exchange of fires between both the sides also sent a wave of fear among the tribes­men prompting the local police authorities to take immediate steps to con­trol the situation.