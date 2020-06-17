Share:

LAHORE - A2Z interiors, a full-service wooden furniture and design firm, held the first-of-its-kind open house and networking event at its flagship store Phase 6, DHA, Lahore. The aim of the event was to provide customers with an opportunity to thoroughly view the furniture through an interactive on-site experience, answer questions, and make themselves feel at home as they think about buying those merchandise. The event was attended by eminent celebrities and guests. Showing keen interest in modern structural design and invent of the furniture, National cricket stars among others attended the open house event. Renowned corporate banker Taimour Farooq Bhatti also graced occasion and appreciated the project.