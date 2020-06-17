Share:

ISLAMABAD - Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review NAB’s Awareness and Prevention Policy at NAB headquarters.

He said that NAB’s Awareness and Prevention Strategy was appreciated by World Economic Forum and Transparency International Pakistan besides other reputed national organisations in order to create awareness among people through media about the ill effects of corruption which is remarkable achievement.

He said that NAB will continue its effective Awareness and Prevention campaign with more dedication, devotion and commitment in future.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB is mandated to carry out Awareness and Prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of Section 33C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

Under NAB’s Awareness and Prevention effective campaign across the country, NAB has been engaging different governmental, non-governmental organisations, media, civil society and other segments of society in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption.

He said as per excellent feedback received and appreciation of reputed national and international organizations, various segments of society, NAB’s Awareness campaign on “NAB’s Faith-Corruption free Pakistan” had been effectively highlighted in print, electronic and social media throughout the country.

He said that the present management of NAB has taken various measures including effective Awareness and Prevention Campaign to aware people about the ill effects of corruption.

Due to NAB’s efforts, on all ATM machines of all scheduled banks carry NAB’s message across the country in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption, he said.

NAB and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for creating awareness amongst the students of various Universities and Colleges, he said.

Due to this collaboration, over 50,000 Character Building Societies (CBS) have been established in various Universities/Colleges across the country so that students may be aware about the ill effects of corruption at an early age.

He further said that NAB, SNGPL, IESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, FESCO and K-Electric join hands to print NAB’s message from their platform in order to disseminate awareness about the ill effects of corruption.

IESCO and other organizations have started printing NAB message “Say No to Corruption” on electricity bills and gas bills, he added.