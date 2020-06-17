Share:

DUBAI - Careem, the leading internet platform for a rapidly growing region extending from Morocco to Pakistan, is now the region’s first everyday Super App. As a Super App, Careem will provide multiple services alongside its core business of ride hailing. From the end of June 2020, an expanded range of services will be available to all of Careem’s 33 million registered users and 1.7 million Captains across 13 countries and over 100 cities. Careem began expanding its core business initially with food and delivery in 2019 and is now offering services across three areas: Mobility of People, Mobility of Things and Mobility of Money. “The move from offline to online commerce is a secular and significant opportunity, one that has accelerated as a result of the global pandemic. Careem’s Super App supports this acceleration by bringing together people’s essential, everyday services in one place, with a single sign-on and integrated payment system. We are tailoring products and services to local needs so that people with busy lives can get right to the services that are important to them when they need them,” said Mudassir Sheikha, Co-Founder and CEO of Careem. Careem’s Super App reduces the time a person will spend looking for the right app, whilst making it simple and easier for customers to use multiple services. According to research from Apptopia, ride hailing and food delivery apps are amongst the top 10 most used apps - often used on a daily basis.