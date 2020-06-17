Share:

Up to now, COVID-19 is still spreading across the globe, which has infected more than 8 million people. At the time when the situation in China was at its most difficult, the international community including Pakistan provided valuable support and assistance to our country and our people. Leaders of more than 170 countries, heads of 50 international and regional organisations, and more than 300 foreign political parties and organisations expressed solidarity and support for China through phone calls, letters, and statements. 77 countries and 12 international organisations donated emergency medical supplies, including masks, protective suits, goggles, and ventilators. Donations of materials were also made by local governments, enterprises, non-governmental organisations and people from 84 countries. The BRICS New Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank provided emergency loans, while the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank offered loans for the building of China’s public health emergency management system. China appreciates the understanding and support of the international community, which our people will always cherish. The Chinese nation never forgets the help and generosity it receives, and always reciprocates with the same goodwill. We are now doing all we can to support the international community in the fight against COVID-19.

China has effectively put the domestic epidemic under control under the unflinching efforts made by the Chinese government and people. Meanwhile, China is playing a key role as a responsible great power in enhancing international cooperation on pandemic control when facing a complicated pandemic situation worldwide. What’s more, the Chinese government encourages companies to expand capacity of medical supplies and also make arrangements for orderly exports in order to provide the best possible help to the international community in the fight against COVID-19. The Chinese government has been attaching great importance to the quality and safety of the medical supplies. As early as on March 31 2020, MOC (Ministry of Commerce of the PRC), GAC (General Administration of Customs of the PRC) and NMPA (National Medical Products Administration of the PRC) made a public announcement that all COVID-19 prevention medical supplies that have not obtained the CFDA certificate or not in compliance with the quality standard of import countries were not allowed to export. On April 25, China updated a list of qualified suppliers on the CCCM (China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products) official website so as to impose more stringent supervision on export quality and further regulate export procedures. More than 347 Chinese companies with export qualifications have been working overtime for the production of preventive medical supplies, laying a solid foundation for other countries in their fight against the pandemic.

With China’s gradual resumption of work, other countries’ purchase of medical supplies in China has maintained a smooth flow. China has tried every possible means to provide support to all countries in purchasing preventive medical supplies. It has smoothened the channels for supply-demand docking, organised logistics, transport, and the supply of goods, and accelerated export customs clearance. It has taken effective measures to control product quality, regulate export procedures, issue guidelines on foreign market access, and strengthen market and export quality supervision, so as to provide other countries with goods of the highest quality. From March 1 to May 31, China exported preventive medical supplies to 200 countries and regions, among which there were more than 70.6 billion masks, 340 million protective suits, 115 million pairs of goggles, 96,700 ventilators, 225 million test kits, and 40.29 million infrared thermometers. China’s growing exports provide strong support for the prevention and control efforts of the affected countries. “China-made” medical supplies furnish effective help in the fight against COVID-19 globally. Governments of many countries give full credits for the quality of “China-made” medical supplies, and show their gratitude for Chinese government in one way or another.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic and cooperative partners, and our friendship has a long history. Punjab established a sister-province relationship with Shandong, Jiangsu, Ningxia, and Sichuan provinces of China. As the capital city of Punjab, Lahore established a sister-city relationship with Xi’an and Chengdu cities in China. During the outbreak, China, along with all the above sister provinces and cities, has provided medical supplies to Pakistan. Medical supplies worth Rs100 million donated by China were delivered to Lahore and handed over to the Punjab government on May 11, which was widely reported by mainstream media in Pakistan. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and the Punjab government speak highly of it. Chinese companies and overseas Chinese in Punjab also took the initiative to procure medical supplies from China, offering the best possible support for the Pakistani government and people.

COVID-19 requires a global response based on cooperation as it is a shared challenge for mankind. China has been offering the best possible support on the medical supplies to all the pandemic-stricken countries, regions and people. The facts prove that “China-made” medical supplies stand the test of the pandemic, providing firm guarantees for quite a number of medical staff and patients. Coronavirus is raging all over the world, and lives are being lost every day. In the face of this serious crisis, humankind stands at a crossroads once again. Which route shall we take? Shall we uphold science and rationality, or shall we manufacture political disputes? Strengthen unity and cooperation, or seek isolation? Promote multilateral coordination, or pursue unilateralism? Every country has a choice to make. China believes that all countries should make the choice that is right for the interests of all humankind and the well-being of our future generations. Upholding the vision of a global community with a shared future, we should support each other and join hands to contain the spread of the virus, and protect the health and well-being of people across the globe. China is willing to enhance the cooperation with the international community including Pakistan on furnishing all the support and do all it can do to build a community of shared future for mankind.

Long Dingbin

The writer is the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Lahore.