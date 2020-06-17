Share:

Lahore - Buzdar has sought a report from the police about the incident of assault on Food Safety Officer and driver of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) at Kisab Market, Railway Road in Yazman. The police have arrested an accused Muhammad Asif and case has been lodged against him. The CM has directed to provide best healthcare facilities to Dr Adeel Ahmed and driver Javed Akhtar added that PFA teams will be provided necessary protection in future. He made it clear that mafias involved in the sale of spurious items will not be tolerated. Curbing of the adulteration mafia is necessary and they do not deserve any leniency, he added. Provision of pure food items will be ensured and PFA should continue its action against adulteration mafia and no pressure be accepted in this regard, he added. The adulteration mafia will not be allowed to play with human health and the Punjab government will provide full support to the Punjab Food Authority, the CM concluded.