Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday took credit for Rs 56 billion tax relief given to businesses community saying that the government took this step despite difficult economic situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This step will generate economic activities that will in turn generate employment and the government will be able to collect more taxes”, he said in a statement.

The CM affirmed that the budget was based on realistic development targets instead of jugglery of words as had been the case in past.

He maintained that realistic data had been used with focus on the public welfare. “A more balanced and relief-oriented budget cannot be presented in the prevailing circumstances”, he said.

Usman Buzdar criticized the Opposition accusing it of adopting un-democratic and un-parliamentary attitude during the budget speech. “The Opposition violated the established parliamentary norms due to their non-serious attitude”, he added.

The CM regretted that Opposition had no interest in public welfare as it was engaged in the politics of non-issues.

CM takes MPAs from Multan into confidence over South Punjab set up

Provincial assembly members from Multan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday.

The assembly members discussed matters of mutual interest and thanked the CM for ring-fencing of Southern Punjab’s development funds.

The CM assured that proposals of the assembly will be executed and their genuine issues will be solved on a priority basis because their respect is his respect.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said the funds had been allocated for the Southern Punjab secretariat which will be made functional soon.

Approval for the posts of Additional Chief Secretary and Additional IG for Southern Punjab secretariat has been given and now the Southern Punjab dwellers will not have to visit Lahore as their problems will be solved at grassroots.

He regretted that the past government transferred Southern Punjab’s funds and the people remained poor and backward.

The past rulers deceived the people of Southern Punjab in the name of development but the incumbent government has returned the right of development to Southern Punjab, he said.

Those who called on CM included Provincial Minister Akhtar Malik, Parliamentary Secretary Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Qasim Abbas Khan and Sabeen Gul Khan.

HANDS OVER CHEQUE TO DG MDA FOR MULTAN JOURNALISTS HOUSING COLONY

Buzdar handed over a cheque worth Rs5.4 crore to DG Multan Development Authority for development work in Multan Journalists Housing Colony at his office here on Tuesday.

Talking on this occasion, the CM said the amount will be utilized for development work so that 534 allottees could construct their homes. He assured that journalist colonies will be established in every division and the government will continue to take steps for the welfare of the journalist community.

The CM observed that media’s role is important for public awareness and added the Punjab government had run a vigorous campaign to educate the citizens about the importance of precautions for safety from coronavirus. The result of non-observance of SOPs is visible and the decision has been made to seal the more affected areas, he affirmed.

The government is striving to minimize the spread of coronavirus and citizens will have to follow governmental instructions in this regard, he asserted. The CM said that sufficient funds had been allocated for Southern Punjab and the development works done by the PTI in Multan had no resemblance. In fact, the past rulers befooled the residents of Southern Punjab with hollow slogans, the CM concluded.

President Multan Press Club Shakeel Anjum presented life membership to the Chief Minister. Minister Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Parliamentary Secretary (Information) Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Secretary Information, DGPR and MD Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation were also present

CM ORDERS UTILIZATION OF FULL RESOURCES TO OVERCOME FIRE

Buzdar has directed the administration to reach the spot of Jhelum Highway Kalyam Morr Depot in Rawalpindi and use every resource to overcome fire. He has also sought a report from the administration and directed to investigate the matter.

CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN ROAD ACCIDENTS

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in traffic accidents in Bhera, Sargodha and Jalalpur Road, Kotla Pull area of Lodhran.

He has extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and directed the respective administration to provide the best healthcare facility to the injured. He has also sought reports about the accidents.