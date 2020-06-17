Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has confirmed 136 deaths – highest till date – by novel coronavirus in one day as the number of positive cases has surged to 154,760. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,975.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 5,839 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 58,239 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 57,868 in Sindh, 19,107 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,437 in Balochistan, 9,242 in Islamabad, 1,164 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 703 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,149 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 886 in Sindh, 731 in KP, 89 in Balochistan, 90 in Islamabad, 17 in GB and 13 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 950,782 coronavirus tests and 28,117 in last 24 hours. 58,437 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.