ISLAMABAD - An aircraft carrying medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) arrived in Islamabad from China on Tuesday.

Chairman National Disaster Management Au­thority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and Chi­nese Ambassador in Islamabad received the equip­ment at the airport.

The arrived medical supplies included 150,000 N-95 masks,1.5 million masks,150,000 protective goggles and 1.5 million surgical gowns.

Talking to media, the NDMA Chairman thanked the Chinese government on behalf of government and people of Pakistan and lauded the Chinese coopera­tion and support in this hour of trial.

He vowed providing the COVID-19 testing kits to provinces to meet their requirements.

He said that 250 ventilators have already been pro­vided to the provinces while 600 ventilators were also available in warehouse of NDMA.

The authority was procuring 2,000 oxygenated beds to meet growing demands. He said that he has already visited Lahore hospitals and plans to visit Peshawar and Karachi for analysing and assessing the needs.