Share:

ATTOCK - Pindigheb Police on Tuesday arrested a member of the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force for minting money from shopkeepers for their violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). Police sources said that the man was identified as Muhammad Siddique, a resident of Maira Sharif.

Police said that the said member visited the main bazaar and harassed shopkeepers for their alleged violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures and demanded money for not reporting the case. Later, the shopkeepers overpowered and thrashed him and handed him over to police for further legal action. Pindigheb Police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.