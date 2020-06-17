Share:

LAHORE - As per directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir for maintaining protection of wealth and lives of people, crackdown against criminals and anti social elements in all districts of the province is continued. Police teams are not only engaged in implementation of instructions regarding coronavirus but also process of eradication of criminals and putting them behind the bars is also underway. In this regard, Khushab police under supervision of district police officer Rana Shoaib Mehmud achieved landmark success after clutching the necks of criminals during month of June 2020. According to the details, under supervision of District police officer Khushab Rana Shoaib Mehmud , police teams under National Action Plan (NAP), wreaked havoc on criminals and during this month arrested 14 dangerous accused in which 02 are of A category whereas 12 are of B category. In addition to it, in operation against criminals 28 accused have been arrested and huge amount of weapons and drugs have been recovered from them in which , 02 rifles, 05 guns, 18 pistols, 01 revolver and 83 bullets have been recovered from the accused and 19 cases have been registered against them. Whereas, holding a strict crackdown against drugs dealers, District Khushab Police seized 12.227 kilo gram chars, 0.28 kilogram heroin and 96 litres wine have been recovered from the accused. Following the implementation of laws under national action plan 01 case has been registered under violation of Loudspeaker Act. Whereas, 01 case has been registered under Gambling Act while 01 gang has also been arrested during this duration in district Khushab. According to DPO Rana Shoaib Mehmud, Khushab Police is honestly offering its duties and ensuring equal implementation of law and protection of lives and wealth of people and no stone shall be left unturned for protection of lives and wealth of public and officers and officials of Khushab police shall be performing their duties without caring their lives in this regard.