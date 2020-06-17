Share:

LAHORE - With consumer commercial activity in the offline retail sector slowing down since March 2020 due to COVID`19 lockdown and popular mobile and electronics markets in Karachi (Saddar), Lahore (Hafeez Center) & Islamabad remain closed predominantly, millions of customers have migrated towards online platforms such as Daraz. Considering this scenario, Daraz has launched its annual Mobile Week campaign from 15th June - 21st June with some eye-catching discounted products. Some of the leading mobile and electronics brands such as Techno, Huawei, Oneplus, Xiaomi, Haier and ChanHongRuba will be participating in the sale along with HBL and easypaisa as payment and promotions partner, offering up to 20% additional discounts. Besides the mobile and electronic shopping extravaganza, Daraz is also launching Ludo Lakhpati tournament in order to gamify the shopping experience where users can register in the tournament. Winners will be able to win 1 lakh rupee along with mobile & electronic devices from Mobile week sponsors. Following are some of the pro-tips we have accumulated to make the best use of Daraz Mobile Week Discount.

• By purchasing products worth Rs3,000 minimum customers have a chance to win iPhone 11

• Users can bid to win the Huawei Nova 7i.

• 14 leading mobile brands are set to exclusively launch their latest models on Daraz during the sale. These include the One Plus 8, the Tecno Spark 5 Pro, Huawei Y5P, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Oppo F15, Samsung A31 and Z FLip and the RealMe 5i.

• Easy monthly installment using Bank cards of Silkbank, Standard Chartered, Bank Alfalah and MCB.

• The chance to win 10% cashback with no minimum cart value

• Daraz has partnered up with Habib Bank Ltd, Bank Alfalah,,Easypaisa and Silk Bank to offer customers upto 20% additional discounts

• The chance to shop for products with Rs.1 by playing the One Rupee Game

• Mobile’athon: customers can win gifts by completing daily challenges

• The chance to win special vouchers and giveaways with Shake Shake

With smart lockdown situations developing in some of the cities, the usual order delivery times may be affected. However, the platform is gearing efforts to ensure that customers enjoy an enhanced experience.