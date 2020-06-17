Share:

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - The district administration here on Tuesday distributed face masks among tribesmen of tehsils Sararogha and Makeen to protect them from the coronavirus. The masks were distributed by the officials of district administration and corona Tiger Force on the directives of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khan. People were sensitized on applying hand sanitizers, regular hand washing and keeping social distancing to contain spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Ladha Allah Noor, along with the field staff, visited different filling stations in Ladha sub- division to inspect the situation with respect to the availability of petrol. He was satisfied to find out that there was no shortage of the commodity. The AC checked gauge and quantity of petrol pumps and directed the pumps’ owners to sell the commodity at rates as notified by the government. He said he had noticed overcharging at some of the filling pumps.