BADIN - The violation of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) has become a common sight in Badin and its outskirts. The situation is particularly more worrying in bazaars, where people are seen standing closer to each other without any regard for social distancing. Ironically, the officials of various district departments are no exception as they too ignore the SOPs in their offices while the high-ups of these departments are acting like mute spectators. Sensing gravity of the situation, arising out of the coronavirus, the Sindh government has introduced SOPs. While in pursuance of provincial government’s orders, Deputy Commissioner Badin Dr Hafeez Ahmed Siyal had issued a notification to all district departments to implement the SOPs at their office premises. All assistant commissioners of five talukas, including Badin, Shaheed Fazal Rahu, Matli, Talhar and Tando Bago, were also instructed to strictly ensure implementation on the SOPs within their jurisdictions. However, unfortunately, the SOPs are being violated openly at all workplaces, including at office premises. Most people, including government officials, avoid wearing masks, while there are no sanitizers at offices, marke