ISLAMABAD - In view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus, the authorities have decided to seal two sub-sectors of sector I-8 and I-10 each from today (Wednesday) midnight.

A notification was issued by District Magistrate Islamabad on Tuesday. “In exercise of the powers under Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1958 and after notification of COVID-19 confirmed cases on line list of NIH duly traced by the surveillance teams and in order to prevent the community spread of the COVID-19 virus in the area, the sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/1, and I-10/2 Islamabad along with main marakiz of I-8 and I-10 are hereby sealed w.e.f. 18 June 2020, 12:01am, in public interest and until further orders,” read the notification.

The citizens have been requested to make prior arrangements for their convenience including ration, medicines and reschedule their engagements/office work before the onset of lockdown/sealing date and time. Islamabad police, Rangers and Pakistan Army have also been requested to cordon off the areas in order to ensure public safety and eliminate further spread of the virus. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) has been asked to ensure provision of essential commodities and food supplies in the sealed areas, according to the notification.

The two sub-sectors of I-10 were sealed on the recommendation of the district health office after more than a dozen residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 in two days. Restrictions and the SOPs have been seen violated in markets and shops, resulting in spread of Coronavirus.

The purpose for sealing the sectors is to limit any further spread of the virus. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (Rural) checked markets at Khanna Bridge and Lethrar Road for implementation of the SOPs. According to the officials, 64 shops, 11 hotels were sealed in the city on Tuesday for major violations.