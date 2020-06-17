Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs98,900, against Rs98,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs772 and was trade at Rs84,791 against its sale at Rs84,019. The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs 1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs 900.20. In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $18 and was traded at $ 1730 against 1,712, Karachi Sarafa association reported.