Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India was a daily occurrence.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said some form of “harassment and threats is a daily occurrence for our diplomats and staff members in Delhi.“

In a statement, she said this was an ongoing situation to intimidate and to restrict them from carrying our their official responsibilities. Earlier in the day, the Pakistani authorities said they had confiscated fake Pakistani currency from an official of Indian High Commission during investigation of a hit and run case in Islamabad.

Police seized fake Rs 10,000 Pakistani from Indian official Silvades Paul. The Islamabad police had briefly arrested two officials of the Indian High Commission Silvades Paul and Dawamu Brahamu in a hit and run incident but released them due to their diplomatic immunity.