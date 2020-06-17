Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to Azam Khan Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, five federal secretaries and others in a petition challenging the out of turn plot allotments to nine bureaucrats.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice MohsinAkhtarKiyani conducted hearing of the petition filed by former cabinet secretary Abu Ahmed Akif through his counsel Barrister Zafarullah Khan.

After issuing the notices, the bench deferred the hearing till June 26 for further proceedings in this matter.

In his petition, Akif adopted that Azam Khan, bureaucrats from aviation division, planning division and petroleum division and former secretary information ShafqatJalil have been allotted plots.

He asserted that the allotment is not only illegal but also has been done without any reason. He added that the plot allocated in Islamabad’s Sector D-12 was created and no objections were raised against the changes made in the layout plan.

The former cabinet secretary alleged that plots have been allotted to benefit the bureaucrats. He said that Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) without evolving any mechanism for allotment of developed plots proceeded to allot the plots to the above mentioned senior bureaucrats.

He stated in the petition, “The hurriedness on the part of the CDA and FGEHF in the process of creation and allotment of plots under challenge manifestly makes it abundantly clear that this exercise was not done in the normal course of business but was a pre-planned act to oblige some blue-eyed individuals.”

He continued, “It is a matter of record that no advertisement has been made in newspapers or any other manner to invite objection of the general public before taking decision for amendment of the layout plan of sector D-12.” And thus, the authorities violated the fundamental rights of the general public.