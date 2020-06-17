Share:

Plans being pursued by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to extend the Jewish state's sovereignty over portions of the West Bank by 1 July have drawn the ire of the Palestinians and several nations.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that Israeli ambitions to extend sovereignty over parts of the West Bank could be equated with a breach of international law, highlighting that Britain "believes profoundly" in a two-state solution for the Israelis and Palestinians and vowing to "continue to make that case".

"I believe that what is proposed by Israel would amount to a breach of international law. We have strongly objected. We believe profoundly in a two-state solution and we will continue to make that case", Johnson said, as cited by the Associated Press, when asked about the possibility of sanctions on Israel over the country's West Bank plans.

His comments echoed the opinion of Jordan's King Abdullah that Tel Aviv's plans "would threaten stability in the Middle East".

Several other European and Arab countries also expressed concerns over Israel's intentions to take over 30 percent of the West Bank territories, allocated to the Jewish state under the "peace plan" proposed by US President Donald Trump earlier this year, which was vehemently rejected by the Palestinian leadership.

Angered by Israel's intentions concerning the West Bank and the peace plan, the Palestinians withdrew from all agreements with Tel Aviv and Washington and ceased all security cooperation with the two countries.

Despite concerns expressed by the international community, criticism from the Palestinians and division in the Knesset over the plans, Netanyahu is still determined to push ahead with a sovereignty extension bill in parliament.