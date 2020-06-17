Share:

KARACHI - To ensure conformity with social distancing guidelines set by the WHO and continue with prioritising the convenience of valuable customers, K-Electric (KE) has partnered with Bykea, a leading on-demand logistics service. Under this arrangement, KE’s customers can now place requests for Bykea riders to come to their homes and collect the payment for their KE bills. To avail this service, KE consumers may simply call 0307-1234567. Customers will be asked to share their KE account number and relevant contact details. Once a request is lodged, Bykea rider will be assigned for payment pick-up. This facility is cash-based and for full bill payments only. In accordance with the SOPs set by the government, all Bykea riders will undergo daily temperature checks, wear gloves, masks, visor and a proper helmet. Earlier, KE ensured the availability of alternate payment channels including mobile banking, Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash or ATMs. A complete list of e-payment solutions is available at the KE website. In case of any query/clarification, consumers can visit our website or get in touch through our helpline 118. The power utility is committed to standing by Karachi and its foremost priority is to ensure efficient power supply to its over 2.8 million customers. KE appeals to its customers for timely payment of electricity bills allowing us to serve them better.