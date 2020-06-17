PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday lauded the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its active role in curbing the spread of coronavirus across the country and especially in the provision of ventilators, beds, oxygen and other health facilities to the province in treating corona disease.
He expressed these views during a meeting held here with Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen Muhammad Afzal who called on him at the Governor’s House here.
The two sides discussed the overall COVID-19 situation in the country especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provision of safety kits, supply of health equipment to hospitals and other necessary items for treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Speaking on this occasion, the Governor appreciated the services rendered by NDMA during calamities and especially during the present situation being faced by the country.
He said that services of the authority in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country is highly laudable, adding that NDMA always played its imperative role as frontline institution whenever the country faced any disaster situation whether natural or manmade.
The Governor also emphasized upon public to adopt precautionary measures and SOPs set by the government in curbing the spread of coronavirus.