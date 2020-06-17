Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday lauded the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its active role in curbing the spread of coro­navirus across the country and es­pecially in the provision of ven­tilators, beds, oxygen and other health facilities to the province in treating corona disease.

He expressed these views dur­ing a meeting held here with Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen Muham­mad Afzal who called on him at the Governor’s House here.

The two sides discussed the overall COVID-19 situation in the country especially in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and provision of safe­ty kits, supply of health equipment to hospitals and other necessary items for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor appreciated the servic­es rendered by NDMA during ca­lamities and especially during the present situation being faced by the country.

He said that services of the au­thority in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country is high­ly laudable, adding that NDMA al­ways played its imperative role as frontline institution whenever the country faced any disaster situa­tion whether natural or manmade.

The Governor also emphasized upon public to adopt precaution­ary measures and SOPs set by the government in curbing the spread of coronavirus.