PESHAWAR - Islami Jamiat Tulba has demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to appoint a new vice chancellor for Bacha Khan University Charsadda as the tenure of the incumbent vice chancellor was already expired.
Talking to media, Nazim Pir Umair Khan and Nazim colleges Naseem-ur-Rahman said that like other universities the tenure of their vice chancellor has expired and the government needs to immediately appointment a new vice chancellor.
They claimed that the university is facing several issues as there is no research lab for students of M.Phil and Ph.D, lack of accommodation facility for faculty as well as students. He said that the students are also facing shortage of clean drinking water due to absence of a water filtration plant.
They appealed to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take notice of these problems in the Bacha Khan University and resolve the issue of vice chancellors and other administrative posts of the university.