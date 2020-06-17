Share:

PESHAWAR - Islami Jamiat Tulba has demanded of the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment to appoint a new vice chancellor for Bacha Khan University Charsadda as the tenure of the incumbent vice chancellor was already expired.

Talking to media, Na­zim Pir Umair Khan and Nazim colleges Na­seem-ur-Rahman said that like other universi­ties the tenure of their vice chancellor has ex­pired and the govern­ment needs to immedi­ately appointment a new vice chancellor.

They claimed that the university is facing sev­eral issues as there is no research lab for students of M.Phil and Ph.D, lack of accommodation facil­ity for faculty as well as students. He said that the students are also facing shortage of clean drinking water due to absence of a water filtra­tion plant.

They appealed to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take notice of these problems in the Bacha Khan University and re­solve the issue of vice chancellors and other administrative posts of the university.