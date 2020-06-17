Share:

Islamabad - Ayeza and Mahira haven’t really worked together in any project, it seems Mahira is a fan of Ayeza. In a recent live interview where Mahira praised Sajal Aly, Mahira also mentioned that she found Ayeza extremely pretty and that had she not been married with Danish Taimoor, she would have married her.

We absolutely love and appreciate how our actresses have gone above the professional rivalry and now openly talk about each other, lifting each other up and lending appreciation wand credit where its due.