rawalpindi - A huge fire broke out in a cooking oil and ghee godown situated in KalyamMorr on Tuesday.

Fire extinguishers of Rescue 1122, CDA and other firefighting departments along with helicopters of Pakistan Army conducted an operation to control fire.

The fire spread due to negligence of godown management which did not have fire extinguishing equipment. According to details, a massive blaze erupted in Dalda ghee/cooking oil storage godown in KalyamAwamMorr. Clouds of thick black smoke could be seen from miles away. Huge numbers of local people also gathered at the site. The fire could not be controlled despite hectic efforts lasting for many hours. Following the horrible fire, the IESCO suspended the supply of electricity in KalyamAwan and other villages.

Local police along with Punjab Information Minister FayyazUl Hassan Chohan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) AnwaarUlHaq, Assistant Commissioners Saddar and Gujar Khan and other officials of district government also reached the site and monitored the fire-fighting operation.

In the beginning, a little fire broke out in the godown that could not be controlled by the management due to the absence of fire-fighting equipment. Later, fire engulfed the whole godown measuring over four kanals, they said. “Due to alteration and change in the map and lack of emergency exit or entrance, fire fighting vehicles could not enter the godown,” they said. They said ghee and cooking oil worth millions of rupees got burnt in the fire.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 said fire engulfed in a cooking oil company’s godown and damaged the whole building. He said Rescue 1122 along with other departments conducted fire-fighting operations. He said in starting the fire started breaking out again to a massive level damaging the building measuring over four kanals.

He said fire brigades of Rescue 1122 were called from Chakwal to extinguish the fire. Besides, CDA fire-fighters and helicopters of Pakistan Army also sprayed water to control the fire.

“Five fire fighting vehicles, two ambulances and two other vehicles equipped with special tools for rescue along with 60 rescuers took part in the fire-fighting operation,” he said. He said the fire damaged the building badly that could collapse any time. Till the filing of this report, a huge fire was erupting in the godown while the rescue teams were trying to control it.