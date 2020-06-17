Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan has directed the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation officials to overcome the staff shortage of the foundation on emergency basis and vacancies should be filled immediately.

Presiding over the 30th Board of Directors meeting of the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation here yesterday, the minister also issued orders to fill the shortage of HR staff in the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation as well as to appoint a Legal Adviser. He said no further payments would be made to the schools against which there is an inquiry by a court or any other body. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Nadeem Chaudhry, Managing Director Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Muhammad Irfan, Deputy Managing Director Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Muhammad Javed and other members of the Board.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that the salary of any teacher should not be less than the limit fixed by the Government while renting rooms for immediate activation of community schools, improving the monitoring system and children who are studying under the programs of ESEF would be provided with a special ID card consisting of their basic information due to which their monitoring process would be completed easily.

The minister further said that if the Board of Directors needed staff from the Education Department to complete the work immediately, they would be given all kinds of assistance. He said that schools under the auspices of the foundation in different districts of the province would have to be confirmed by the local members of the provincial assembly (MPA) while the salaries of the teachers of the foundation would also be fixed as per the law.