LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the Expo Center Field Hospital and reviewed the training of 246 support staff members of Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday. Director General Rescue 1122 Rizwan Naseer and CEO Mayo Hospital Asad Aslam Khan accompanied her on the occasion. Addressing the participants, the minister said that these 246 support staff members will look after the coronavirus patients at Mayo Hospital and the PKLI. “As a nation, we will have to defeat the coronavirus. I am extremely grateful to Rescue 1122 team for the training of staff so that they could look after the COVID-19 patients. Our doctors, nurses and the paramedic staff are determined to provide best possible treatment to the patients. The only solution to combating corona is to take the necessary precautions,” she said, and added, “The Rescue 1122 team deserves appreciation for their commitment and dedication. This crisis gives us an opportunity to serve the nation.”