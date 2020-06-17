Share:

Islamabad - She is the former America’s Next Top Model star who is known for her sultry looks. And Winnie Harlow put on a sizzling display as she posed up a storm for Puma’s new campaign for their sport style trainer, Kyron. The model, 25, displayed her incredible physique and long, slender legs as she pulled a number of poses while showcasing the footwear. In one snap, the beauty is seen balancing on her tip-toes as she kneels to model the edgy new trainers. Winnie looked stunning as she donned a sheer black mesh top worn beneath a black crop top with the word ‘PUMA’ emblazoned in white, flashing a hint of her toned midriff as she did so. She added a form-fitting black pencil skirt to the look, which served to highlight the catwalk star’s endless pins.