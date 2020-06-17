Share:

The Caesar Act, signed by US President Donald Trump in December 2019, comes into force starting this Wednesday, imposing new sanctions on almost all Syrian economic and trade activities and anyone who does business with Damascus.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that the 39 newly introduced sanctions designations against Syria target the country's president, Bashar Assad, and his wife, Asma, among others.

"Today, the Treasury Department and State Department are releasing 39 designations under the Caesar Act and Executive Order 13894 as the beginning of what will be a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure to deny the Assad regime revenue and support it uses to wage war and commit mass atrocities against the Syrian people," Pompeo said. "We are designating the architect of this suffering Bashar Al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad."

Speaking further, the senior official stated that the United States will continue to announce new Syria sanctions in the coming weeks and months, targeting more individuals and businesses that support Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“We will continue this campaign in the coming weeks and months to target individuals and businesses that support the Assad regime and obstruct a peaceful, political resolution of the conflict as called for by [the United Nations Security Council Resolution] (UNSCR) 2254,” Pompeo said. “We anticipate many more sanctions.”

In early May, US President Donald Trump announced that he was renewing US sanctions against Syria due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle Eastern country.

At that time, the US president called on the Syrian government to end the war in the country and condemned Russia and Iran for what he described as support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Russia and Iran act as the ceasefire guarantors in war-torn Syria. Moscow carries out humanitarian operations across the Middle Eastern country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.