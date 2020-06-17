Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has appealed to more than 50,000 people who have recovered after defeating Corona to donate their plasma. He said that Allah Almighty has given the opportunity to those who have recovered to help others.

We all have to work together to save the Pakistani people from the corona epidemic.

There is no room for negligence in all safety measures, including masks. To avoid corona, government SOPs must be fully implemented and there is no option to avoid corona.

In his video message released on Tuesday, Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar said that unfortunately the number of corona patients and deaths is increasing alarmingly and there are more than 20,000 corona patients in Lahore alone. We have no option except imposing a smart lockdown in Lahore.

There are more than 50,000 lucky people in these difficult circumstances, who have defeated corona and by the grace of God Almighty they have recovered.

I congratulate those who have recovered and urge them to donate their plasma now that they have recovered, as their donated plasma corona can save the lives of patients.

Therefore, it is necessary that those who recover from corona should not delay even a minute in this good deed. Those who recover are given the opportunity by God to help others, Govern said. Allah says in the Holy Qur’an that he who saved the life of a human being saved the whole of humanity.

Governor Punjab said that corona is spreading rapidly due to the fact that the people did not take corona seriously and the government SOPs regarding corona have been ignored by the people.

But now is the time for corona’s rescue SOPs to be fully implemented in all cases and everywhere. Mandating wearing masks in public places is a very important decision of the government. It is now the responsibility of the people to ensure the implementation of all safety measures, including masks, to protect themselves and their families from corona, and those who still do not follow government SOPs to protect themselves from corona. The government will take strict action against violations of SOPs. When every Pakistani fulfills his responsibility to save corona, Insha Allah we will succeed in defeating corona.