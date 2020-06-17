Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected Indian claims regarding the Indian diplomats briefly detained by the Pakistani authorities.

A Foreign Ministry statement said Pakistan categorically “rejects Indian MEA’s (Ministry of External Affairs) statement on the involvement of Indian High Commission officials in “hit-and-run” incident and possession of fake currency.”

The MEA's statement is a reprehensible attempt to distort facts and deny the culpability of these officials in criminal offences, the statement said.

The MEA’s statement is a reprehensible attempt to distort facts and deny the culpability of these officials in criminal offences, the statement said.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a demarche to Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires to India after two Indian officials working with Indian High Commission were detained.Two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Dwimu Brahma and Selvadas Paul, were over-speeding and crashed their car into a pedestrian on June 15 2020.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. The officials attempted to flee from the scene; however, some passersby who witnessed the incident stopped them from fleeing and informed the police.

The police rushed to the scene and took the officials to the Police Station.

During the course of investigation, fake currency was also recovered from the afore-mentioned officials. After it was confirmed that the said officials were from the Indian High Commission, they were released and handed over to a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission, the statement said.The statement further said: The senior Indian diplomat was reminded that possession of fake currency and “hit-and-run” after an incident are serious offences.