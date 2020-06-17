Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on Tuesday extended the 20 percent fee concession during closure of Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) till the containment of the disease.

The notification issued by PEIRA in this regard said that in the context of current COVID-19 situation and its socio-economic impact on the society at large, it is shared in continuation of the Authority’s letters dated 31-03-2020 and 08-04-2020 and in the light of extension in suspension of educational activities by the federal government, the policy for grant of 20 per cent fee concession has also been extended till containment of COVID-19 (subject to timely fee payment).

It said that moreover, the earlier SOPs notified regarding prohibition of collection of advance fee shall not be applicable to final year students of O-Level and A- Level. The notice said that further the PEIs may grant new admissions based on School Leaving Certificate.

Therefore, all private educational institutions operating in ICT are directed to ensure compliance without any failure. The contributions of private sector in provision of education and cooperation during pandemic situation are highly appreciated.

Earlier, in the month of April PEIRA had directed the private educational institutions of the city collecting Rs5,000 and more fee to reduce 20 per cent charges to provide financial relief to parents during novel coronavirus situation.

The earlier order issued by PEIRA also directed all PEIs not to collect advance fee and all such challans issued for collection of fee of more than one month stand cancelled.