ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) Tuesday chalked out a plan to increase its outreach, make the platform more robust and provide training and capacity building facilities to the civil servants and career officers in different public sector organizations.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who is also the president Board of Governors of PIPS, chaired a meeting of the institute to review the progress made on proposed amendments in the PIPS Act regarding training of the civil servants. The chairman had taken the initiative to make the civil servants aware about the parliamentary business and legislative process to enhance their performance.

At the outset of the meeting, Sanjrani observed that there is need to develop connection between the public servants and the parliament. He told the participants that training, orientations and capacity building programmes at PIPS would enable the civil servants to understand the working of the parliament, its committees and other important aspects.

“Our aim is to build a lasting relationship between institutions and this initiative will surely help in achieving the desired objectives,” said the chairman Senate while formally according approval to the programme.

Sanjrani was appraised regarding the progress made on the initiative and the coordination made with all chief secretaries and Establishment Division for nomination of officers for the training on parliamentary business and legislative process. He was also informed that the recruitment process for the additional human resources is in process and will be completed in due course of time. The posts have already been advertised and the written tests are being held by the third party.

Chairman directed the PIPS administration to make arrangements for the training of first batch of forty officers of BPS-17 in the month of October, 2020. He reiterated his vision to make the institute a center of excellence.

The chairman directed the administration to complete the task within a month regarding the nomination of officers and the recruitment be completed at the earliest to enable the institute to carry out the task in the stipulated time.