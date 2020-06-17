Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of Sindh Assembly and a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) today during his Karachi visit.

According to details, PM Imran Khan will meet Sindh MPAs of PTI during his Sindh visit. A three member delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement will also call on Prime Minister. Later PM Imran is also scheduled to meet members of other government allies.

PM Imran during his visit to Larkana, will meet PTI members of the city and visit city’s Ehsaas Centre.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on a two day visit of Sindh.

Shortly after arriving in Karachi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The premier also met members of PTI Core Committee Sindh at the Governor House. During the meeting, matters related to party affairs and issues of the province were discussed in detail.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Marine Affairs also attended the meeting.