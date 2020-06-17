Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reached Karachi on two-day visit. He was accompanied by Federals Ministers for Maritime Affairs, Privatization, Special Assistants Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Dr Sania Nishtar and Chairman NDA Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal.

During his two days visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also visit Larkana district where he will inspect Ehsaas Centre.Upon arrival in Karachi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on the Prime Minister and discussed various issues including efforts to combat coronavirus and other issues of mutual interest.

Later, members of core committee of PTI Sindh also called on the Prime Minister and discussed party’s affairs. Governor Sindh and Federal Minister for Maritime affairs were also present on this occasion.

D-8 countries

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised the need to work together and confront challenges due to the pandemic.In a message on the anniversary of D-8 countries, the Prime Minister extended his warmest felicitations to the people of D-8 countries and stressed the need for accelerating pace of progress and forging a stronger partnership to realise full potential of the forum.