DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The investigation wing of Police department while foiling a smuggling bid confiscated non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles, dry fruits and petroleum products in a raid here on Tuesday.

The police also claimed to have impounded dozens of NCP vehicles, electronics, dried milk, spices and other commodities during various raids. The items confiscated during other raids worth millions of rupees, told a spokesman of police department.

The raid conducted by police team led by Station Headquarter Officer (SHO) Pervez Shah on the direction of Hafiz Wahid Mehmood, District Police Officer (DPO) in the suburbs of Dera Ismail Khan.

The spokesman added that during a snap checking the police intercepted Pick-Up No. 4251 Kohat and Pick-up bearing No.4245 Bannu near Chekan area loaded with huge quantity of dried fruit items. The confiscated items worth millions of rupees which were to be smuggled to other parts without paying regulatory duty. The confiscated fruit and vehicles impounded were handed over to Custom authorities.

The spokesman informed that the ongoing drive also resulted on the impounding of 15 truck-tankers, a coaster vehicle, 4 truck scrap, 241304 liter Iranian Diesel, 40 thousands liter Iranian Oil, 9955 liter Iranian patrol kilogram, 5599 kilograms resins, huge amount of Pan-Supari, Gutka, coconuts, pine nuts, dried milk and other commodities which worth millions of rupees.