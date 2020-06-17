Share:

Islamabad - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that a political committee is being constituted to formulate a joint way forward on critical issues of national interests including the outstanding Kashmir dispute.

The PTI leader while responding to the points of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in the National Assembly Tuesday said the PML-N, PPP, JUI (F) and Awami National Party are invited to become part of this process. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has a unanimous stance on the Kashmir dispute.

He said we have rejected India’s 5th August illegal steps in the Occupied Territory as these are contrary to UN Charter and International laws. Shah Mahmood Qureshi clarified that Pakistan is part of the group which opposes the permanent membership of India in the UN Security Council. He, however, said non-permanent seat in the Security Council is given on rotational basis and Pakistan also remained the world body’s non-permanent member in the past.

The Foreign Minister also strongly rejected the statements attributed to him and the Prime Minister about the recognition of Israel. He said there is no truth in them. He said Pakistan has a historic stance on the issue and supports a two state solution with Al-Quds Al-sharif as the Capital of Palestinian state.

The house is now continuing discussion on the budget for next fiscal year. The National Assembly resumed its session at the parliament house in Islamabad on Tuesday with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the chair.

On the points of PML (N) leader Khawaja Asif, the chair said Pakistan has not and will never accept Israel which is occupying the land of Palestinians. He said our hearts beat with the oppressed Palestinian people.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the Kashmir dispute stands internationalized as a result of the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the way Imran Khan pleaded the case of Kashmiris at the international level is unprecedented. He pointed out that it was after a passage of fifty years that the UN Security Council held discussions on the Kashmir dispute twice a year. He said the Prime Minister has also forcefully raised the issues of Muslim Ummah at the world forums.

While participating in the discussion on the budget 2020-21, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the budget 2020-21 has not been prepared keeping in view the current challenges including that of Corona Virus and Locusts. He said the budget carries no packages for the provinces to deal with the pandemic. He stressed the recommendations of the WHO should be followed to save the lives and the economy.

He said the budget envisages no relief for the people. He said the budget for the income support program should have been enhanced by at least forty percent in view of the Covid-19 challenge. He said the government should have taxed the affluent class in order to extend relief to the poor.

The PPP Chairman termed the budget as anti-poor and anti-worker. He regretted that no increase has been given to the public sector employees and pensioners. He said the current situation warranted a historic raise in their salaries and pensions. He recalled that PPP in its five years tenure enhanced the salaries by 150 percent and those of armed forces by 175 percent. He said the PPP also increased pensions by 100 percent.

PML-N Rana Tanvir Hussain said the government should support farmers to enhance the agriculture yield. He said proper planning should be done to control the locust attack and ensure food security.

The house is now continuing discussion on the budget for next fiscal year