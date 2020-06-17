Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government would spend Rs55.476 million on up-gradation of fuel testing laboratories of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), operating in Karachi, to ensure provision of quality petroleum products across the country.

“Strengthening, up-gradation and ISO Certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi will be carried out during the upcoming fiscal year, for which the government has earmarked Rs 55.476 million in the Public Sector Development Programme 2020-21,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the product quality, for all importers, was tested by HDIP laboratories prior to unloading from oil carrying vessels. “For which, sampling of each imported product is carried out by the HDIP in the presence of importers’ surveyors.”

In case of any quality dispute, the official said, re-sampling was made by the third party surveyor in the presence of authorised representatives of concerned stakeholders including the HDIP. Elaborating, he said, the fresh sample was tested in the presence of nominated representatives of the importer and the HDIP by another independent laboratory, pre-approved by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, which was considered ‘final and binding.’

The OGRA also independently carries out random sampling from vessels carrying imported petroleum products for testing through any of the approved laboratories for effective monitoring, quality assurance and greater transparency in the process. As per the policy, the official said, the HDIP was advised to coordinate with oil marketing companies to initiate sampling of imported petroleum products along with subsequent testing in the presence of importers’ surveyor and report to the authority within seven days. “Under the policy, imported petroleum products, conforming to the approved specifications notified by the Petroleum Division, are allowed to use in the country.”

Answering a question, he said a well-coordinated and effective system was in place to ensure provision of quality fuel at both petrol pumps and CNG stations across the country by conducting regular checking the gasoline products and measuring gadgets.

“The authorised inspection teams visit petrol and CNG stations randomly to check quality and quantity of the fuel, being sold there, as per the approved standards and measuring equipment,” the official said.

He said the outlets, which were found involved in selling substandard fuel and less measuring, were penalised as per the law by imposing fine and sealing their premises.