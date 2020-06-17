Share:

Russia would welcome if the US used its influence in Libya to support efforts on achieving cease-fire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Asked how Moscow considers Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's statement that the US needs to play a more active role in resolving the Libyan crisis, Lavrov said: "Any constructive assistance can only be welcomed".

Lavrov found it difficult to suggest what steps the US could undertake to contribute to the Libyan settlement, but recalled that the US participated in the Berlin conference, and supported a Security Council resolution that approved the decision of the Berlin conference.

"If the US can use its influence in the Libyan conflict to support the efforts of Russia and other external players who are in favor of an immediate cease-fire, I think it would be very, very positive," he said.

Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the US is not very active in Libya and suggested Washington needs to play "a little more active role in the political process" in the region.