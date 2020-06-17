Share:

ISLAMABAD - While rejecting the PSDP 2020-21 proposals, Senators from Balochistan Tuesday walked out from the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee over the non-inclusion of their developmental schemes.

The meeting of the senate standing committee on the budget/PSDP proposals was marred by the protest and walkout by the Senators from Balochistan.

During the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives that met with Senator Agha Shahzeb Durrani, the Senators from Balochistan protested over ignoring their proposals in the federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

These Senators included Usman Kakar, Mir Kabir, Kulsoom Parveen and Jehanzeb Jamaldini.

They said that neither the PM’s finance advisor nor the federal minister for planning, development and special initiatives came to attend the meeting.

They said that they will continue their boycott till the finance advisor or the federal minister for planning, development and special initiatives attends the meeting.

The senators asked the federal government that how many projects from Balochistan have been included either in the PSDP or the federal budget 2020-21.