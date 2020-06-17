Share:

Sindh budget with a total outlay of over Rs 1200 billion will be presented today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will present the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

According to sources, Rs 5 billion will be allocated to fight the novel coronavirus while the development budget will include new schemes worth Rs 34.73 billion.

Rs 15 billion will be allocated for the district development programme and the local body institutions will get Rs 12:17 billion. An estimated Rs 55 billion will earmarked for foreign-aided projects.