Scores of hotspots of COVID-19 will be sealed in Karachi and other parts of Sindh amid raging pandemic in the country on Wednesday.

According to reports, government authorities considering to impose restriction on movement in three districts of Karachi.

The authorities have planned to impose restrictions in two union councils of Metroville and Saeedabad in Karachi West district, according to reports.

The government also likely to impose restrictions on movement in city districts of Korangi and Karachi East as well, according to sources.

The health authorities have also recommended sealing COVID-19 hotspots in Gulshan-e-Maymaar and Khuda Ki Basti Phase-II, sources further said.

Moreover, the provincial authorities have also decided to seal 12 localities in Larkana.

Punjab government on Tuesday issued details of restriction on movement to be imposed in virus hotspot areas in eight cities of the province that would undergo smart lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases.

According to a notification restaurants, shopping malls, public and private transport will remain shut in the virus hotspot areas.

Only those exempted from the lockdown restrictions will be allowed to go out from the area while pillion riding will also be banned in the hotspots.

Any sort of religious, political and social gatherings will be barred during the smart lockdown period.

Punjab government on Tuesday decided to put more COVID-19 hotspot areas in six cities of the province under lockdown.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik. It was decided that other than Lahore, virus hotspots in six more Punjab cities will be sealed-off.