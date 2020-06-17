Share:

LAHORE - In the light of the directions of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), the Punjab government has decided to impose lockdown in areas with potential COVID-19 hotspots in seven cities of the province to control the fast-growing number of coronavirus cases. The NCOC issued directions regarding lockdown in 20 cities across the country, including seven of Punjab. The cities of Punjab include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Gujarat. Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik issued orders regarding the implementation of the NCOC directives. There will be a lockdown in Lahore from midnight today (Tuesday) while in other cities from 12 night tomorrow (Wednesday). Police would be deployed at the entry and exit points of the areas to be placed under restrictions while Army and Rangers would be on standby.