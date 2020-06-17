Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,019.12 points as compared to 33,824.51 points on the last working day, with positive change of 194.61 points (0.58 per cent). A total of 217,925,149 shares were traded compared to the trade 262,839,023 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.521 billion as compared to Rs8.278 billion during last trading day. As many as 375 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 252 recorded gain and 92 sustained losses whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 20,626,000 shares and price per share of Rs12.96, Agritech Limited with a volume of 11,032,000 with price per share of Rs4.25 and TPL Corp Ltd with a volume of 8,057,000 and price per share of Rs4.07. The Rafhan MaizeXD recorded maximum increase of Rs75 per share, closing at Rs7090 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs24.90 per share, closing at Rs1233.39.