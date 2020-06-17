Share:

Kandhkot - Students belonging to various schools and colleges took out a rally here on Monday against the deteriorating law and order situation in Kashmore district, particularly rise in incidents of murders and kidnappings. The rally, which was taken out from Ghantaghar roundabout, finally culminated in front of the press club, with the protestors holding banners and placards in their hands bearing slogans such as ‘Restore peace in the Area.’ Talking to the media men, the protestors namely Asad Ali, Kamran, Imran, Zahid and others alleged that the residents of Kashmore, Kandhkot, Tangwani and their adjoining areas were living under constant fear as goons from the katcha and paka areas committed crimes in the cities of their free will. They said that these lawless elements had been given a free hand by the law-enforcement agencies as murders, kidnappings, robberies, and street crimes had increased manifold. They demanded the Sindh government and the provincial IGP to take steps to restore peace in Kashmore district.